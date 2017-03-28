Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Symphony - Final Show Of The Season
Greater Bridgeport Symphony closes out a spectacular 71st season at The Klein in Bridgeport, CT on April 22, 2017 at 8:00pm with "GBS Celebrates Spring" featuring guest conductor Jonathan Yates of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, who will solo on Bach's iconic Keyboard Concerto In D Minor. The evening begins with Stravinsky's Dumbarton Oaks, a concerto written in 1937, and named for the Washington D.C. estate famed for its gardens.
