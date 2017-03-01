CCM starts media campaign with budget alternatives
Cities such as Bridgeport have high property taxes, stressed city services and troubled schools. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities has begun a three-month media campaign highlighting its proposals for local and state budget problems.
Read more at Connecticut Post.
