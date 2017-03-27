Capitol Buzz: Second-chance action lags behind words

Business owners overwhelmingly favor the concept of hiring ex-cons, but few have experience with giving second chances to the formerly incarcerated, a new survey shows. Ninety-seven percent of 311 business owners surveyed last year by the Harris Poll for the nonprofit Malta Justice Initiative said they support the effort aimed at reducing repeat offenders, who federal statistics indicate have good chances for staying out of prison if they can find work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.