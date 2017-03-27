Capitol Buzz: Second-chance action lags behind words
Business owners overwhelmingly favor the concept of hiring ex-cons, but few have experience with giving second chances to the formerly incarcerated, a new survey shows. Ninety-seven percent of 311 business owners surveyed last year by the Harris Poll for the nonprofit Malta Justice Initiative said they support the effort aimed at reducing repeat offenders, who federal statistics indicate have good chances for staying out of prison if they can find work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|20 hr
|jeffery
|3
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|20 hr
|jeffery
|5
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|23 hr
|BPT
|6
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen D...
|Mon
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC