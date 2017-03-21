Capitol Buzz: Lauded Vo-Ag programs always cut
Elected officials including Gov. Dannel P. Malloy are always quick to praise the state's Vo-Ag schools - along with their 3,500 students - as a necessary pipeline to jobs in the state's $3.6 billion agriculture industry. Regional programs like Nonnewaug High School , which takes kids from 23 towns and cities for its Woodbury campus, regularly win national awards and sends students to prestigious colleges.
