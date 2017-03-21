Bridgeport's Cabaret Theatre Resurrec...

Bridgeport's Cabaret Theatre Resurrects Elvis And Michael Jackson For Show

Elvis will be in the building when "Stars In Concert" opens for three performances at Bridgeport's Downtown Cabaret Theatre next month. He will be portrayed by look-alike performers, along with Michael Jackson, Bette Midler, Whitney Houston and Tina Turner.

