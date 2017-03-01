Bridgeport's Bridge House Celebrates ...

Bridgeport's Bridge House Celebrates Black History Month

8 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Bridge House, a psychosocial rehabilitation Clubhousin Bridgeport, celebrated Black History Month during its annual celebration with the help of The Amistad Center for Art & Culture. Stacey Queen, Education Associate and Art Historian from The Amistad Center, presented members of the Clubhouse with a Black Identity and History presentation after the Clubhouse Choir sang a few member favorites.

