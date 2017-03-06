Bridgeport Sex Offender Returns To Prison After Having Contact With Kids

A sex offender who lived in Bridgeport was sentenced Monday to 11 months in prison for having unauthorized contact with children and a host of other behaviors that broke the conditions of his supervised federal release, according to authorities. Donald Luciano, 45, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and five years of probation after he was convicted on July 18, 2013, in Florida for possession of child pornography, according to Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

