Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination suit
The City Attorney will ask members of the City Council in the coming weeks to settle with Blackwell for an unspecified amount. Blackwell, a city police officer since November 2000, has alleged that he was "subjected to harassment, ridicule and unfavorable employment practices" as a result of his leadership of The Guardians minority police organization.
