Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Trumbull Gardens
Bridgeport police say they plan on reopening a substation near the Trumbull Gardens housing complex this summer in the wake of a shooting last weekend. Three people were shot at the apartments on Sunday in what's been part of a long history of violence at the complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|9 hr
|Hangin_s 2 Good 4_em
|1
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|17 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho...
|Thu
|Alphonse
|2
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|Thu
|Alphonse
|4
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|Mar 28
|jeffery
|5
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|Mar 28
|BPT
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC