Bridgeport police to reopen substatio...

Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Trumbull Gardens

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

Bridgeport police say they plan on reopening a substation near the Trumbull Gardens housing complex this summer in the wake of a shooting last weekend. Three people were shot at the apartments on Sunday in what's been part of a long history of violence at the complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ... 6 hr BPT 1
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... 9 hr Hangin_s 2 Good 4_em 1
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... 17 hr Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho... Thu Alphonse 2
News Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel... Thu Alphonse 4
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... Mar 28 jeffery 5
News Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg... Mar 28 BPT 6
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC