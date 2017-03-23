Bridgeport Police: Niece/Caretaker Charged With Murder In Uncle's Death
There are 1 comment on the The Westport Daily Voice story from 8 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport Police: Niece/Caretaker Charged With Murder In Uncle's Death.
A Bridgeport woman who worked as the caretaker for her uncle has been charged with murder in connection with his death last month, NBC Connecticut said. Tynisha Hall, 35 was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of her uncle, Robert Jones, who died Feb. 8 of blunt force trauma to the head, NBC Connecticut said.
She will spent the rest of her life in jail. Sounds like she is a crack head.
