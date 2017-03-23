Bridgeport Police: Niece/Caretaker Ch...

Bridgeport Police: Niece/Caretaker Charged With Murder In Uncle's Death

There are 1 comment on the The Westport Daily Voice story from 8 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport Police: Niece/Caretaker Charged With Murder In Uncle's Death. In it, The Westport Daily Voice reports that:

A Bridgeport woman who worked as the caretaker for her uncle has been charged with murder in connection with his death last month, NBC Connecticut said. Tynisha Hall, 35 was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of her uncle, Robert Jones, who died Feb. 8 of blunt force trauma to the head, NBC Connecticut said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

496

Stamford, CT

#1 3 hrs ago
She will spent the rest of her life in jail. Sounds like she is a crack head.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shortbus Bicycles Ready To Roll For Repairs Thr... 2 hr America Gentleman... 1
news blackout (Jun '09) 2 hr Markis Campbell 13
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... 2 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg... 2 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison 2 hr America Gentleman... 3
News One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport 2 hr America Gentleman... 15
Ask Superman. Want my opinion? Ask away. I have... (Apr '08) 2 hr America Gentleman... 261
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC