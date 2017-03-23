Bridgeport pension bill clears committee

Bridgeport pension bill clears committee

44 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A bill that would allow Bridgeport to sell pension bonds to pay off unfunded liability cleared a key committee on Friday and is heading to the House of Representatives for a vote. Sponsored by Mayor Joe Ganim , the legislation would save the city $2.8 million a year due to lower interest on more than $83 million in unfunded pension liability for police and firefighters, who were recently moved to the state pension system.

