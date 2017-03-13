Bridgeport orchestra celebrates - Ber...

Bridgeport orchestra celebrates - Bernstein at 99'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Eric Jacobsen, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony's music director and principal conductor, will conduct "Bernstein at 99!" at the Klein Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, March 18. Eric Jacobsen, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony's music director and principal conductor, will conduct "Bernstein at 99!" at the Klein Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, March 18. Eric Jacobsen, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony's music director and principal conductor, will conduct "Bernstein at 99!" at the Klein Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, March 18. Violinist Deborah Wong, GBS concertmaster, will be the soloist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport declares snow emergency 1 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Charged With Punching Ex-Girlfri... 1 hr BPT 1
News Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi... 23 hr BPT 4
News Staples to close 70 stores nationally Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el... Sun Nikola Tesla 5
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Sun Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident Mar 10 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fairfield County was issued at March 14 at 7:59AM EDT

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC