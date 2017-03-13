Bridgeport orchestra celebrates - Bernstein at 99'
Eric Jacobsen, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony's music director and principal conductor, will conduct "Bernstein at 99!" at the Klein Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, March 18. Eric Jacobsen, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony's music director and principal conductor, will conduct "Bernstein at 99!" at the Klein Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, March 18. Eric Jacobsen, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony's music director and principal conductor, will conduct "Bernstein at 99!" at the Klein Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, March 18. Violinist Deborah Wong, GBS concertmaster, will be the soloist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport declares snow emergency
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Charged With Punching Ex-Girlfri...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|23 hr
|BPT
|4
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el...
|Sun
|Nikola Tesla
|5
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Sun
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident
|Mar 10
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC