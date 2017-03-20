Bridgeport Man Runs Red Light, Faces Multiple Charges In Fairfield
A Bridgeport man faces several charges after he ran a red light early Saturday and officers found marijuana in his car, police said. Officers first noticed Charles Hines, 29, of Valley Avenue, speeding in the area of Sky Hookah Lounge on Kings Highway East, police said.
