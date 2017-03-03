Bridgeport man pleads guilty to sex t...

Bridgeport man pleads guilty to sex trafficking a minor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTNH

A 35-year-old man from Bridgeport who was arrested in 2015 pled guilty Friday to one count of sex trafficking of a minor. Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, said that Brandon Williams, also known as "14K," pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) 2 hr Morris 6
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 6 hr yidfellas v USA 5
News Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ... 6 hr BPT 1
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... 6 hr BPT 1
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... 13 hr Radio Flyer 3016 9
News Ganim again delays municipal IDs 17 hr spytheweb 2
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... Fri BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC