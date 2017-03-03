Bridgeport man pleads guilty to sex trafficking a minor
A 35-year-old man from Bridgeport who was arrested in 2015 pled guilty Friday to one count of sex trafficking of a minor. Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, said that Brandon Williams, also known as "14K," pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford.
