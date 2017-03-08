Bridgeport man killed in I-95 rest area crash
A Bridgeport man, who turned 23 two days ago, was killed in an early morning accident at the I-95 service area on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The dead person killed in the accident, identified as Lucky B. Keophannga, of Jackson Street in Bridgeport.
