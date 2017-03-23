Bridgeport man honored for service to people with disabilities
Local and state leaders were at the Disability Resource Network on Capitol Avenue to honor 51-year-old John Esteves. Esteves says he could no longer work in the constriction field so he decided to become a full-time advocate for people with special needs.
