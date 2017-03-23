Bridgeport man honored for service to...

Bridgeport man honored for service to people with disabilities

Local and state leaders were at the Disability Resource Network on Capitol Avenue to honor 51-year-old John Esteves. Esteves says he could no longer work in the constriction field so he decided to become a full-time advocate for people with special needs.

