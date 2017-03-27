Bridgeport Man Gets 6 Years In Federa...

Bridgeport Man Gets 6 Years In Federal Prison For Stolen Gun

15 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

A 53-year-old Bridgeport man will spend six years behind bars for possession of a stolen gun and silencer - items that turned up as part of an investigation into a rape. Roberto Vasquez was also sentenced to three years of supervised release after his prison term by Chief U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven, said U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly.

