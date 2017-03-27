Bridgeport Man Gets 51 Months For Trafficking Heroin Out Of Barbershop
A 29-year-old Bridgeport man will spend 51 months behind bars for his role in trafficking heroin out a city barbershop, prosecutors said. Michael Bennett was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly said.
