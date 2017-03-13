Bridgeport Man Charged With Punching Ex-Girlfriend Outside Fairfield Diner
A Bridgeport man faces an assault charge Sunday after he allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend outside a local diner after an early morning trip to a Kings Highway East hookah lounge, police said. Police said George Rivera, 28, of East Main Street, was arguing and punching the woman outside Andros Diner around 5:30 a.m. After Rivera grabbed her by her hair and punched her, she fell to the ground, where he continued to punch her, police said.
