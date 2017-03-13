Bridgeport Man Charged With Punching Ex-Girlfriend Outside Fairfield Diner

A Bridgeport man faces an assault charge Sunday after he allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend outside a local diner after an early morning trip to a Kings Highway East hookah lounge, police said. Police said George Rivera, 28, of East Main Street, was arguing and punching the woman outside Andros Diner around 5:30 a.m. After Rivera grabbed her by her hair and punched her, she fell to the ground, where he continued to punch her, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.