Bridgeport Man Charged With Punching ...

Bridgeport Man Charged With Punching Ex-Girlfriend Outside Fairfield Diner

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

A Bridgeport man faces an assault charge Sunday after he allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend outside a local diner after an early morning trip to a Kings Highway East hookah lounge, police said. Police said George Rivera, 28, of East Main Street, was arguing and punching the woman outside Andros Diner around 5:30 a.m. After Rivera grabbed her by her hair and punched her, she fell to the ground, where he continued to punch her, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi... 17 hr BPT 4
News Staples to close 70 stores nationally 23 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el... Sun Nikola Tesla 5
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Sun Samuels Furnace Man 4
Get your medication here now Sun marv 1
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI Mar 11 yidfellas v USA 4
News Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident Mar 10 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Fairfield County was issued at March 14 at 4:25AM EDT

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC