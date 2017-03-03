Bridgeport man arrested after being found with narcotics, marijuana
Authorities say a Westport Police officer observed 21-year-old Chad Davis driving suspiciously. They say he was driving extremely slow, failing to come to a complete stop, traveling through a red blinking light at an intersection and making several suspicious turns.
