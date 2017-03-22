Bridgeport lawyer becomes Ansonia's n...

Bridgeport lawyer becomes Ansonia's newest alderman

Mayor David S. Cassetti, left, swears in Joseph Jaumann after he was elected to fill a vacancy in the fifth ward March 21, 017. Jaumann, a Bridgeport lawyer who lives on Wakelee Avenue defeated Millie Rios to fill vacancy left by Anthony Cassetti's resignation in fifth ward.

