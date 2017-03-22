Bridgeport lawyer becomes Ansonia's newest alderman
Mayor David S. Cassetti, left, swears in Joseph Jaumann after he was elected to fill a vacancy in the fifth ward March 21, 017. Jaumann, a Bridgeport lawyer who lives on Wakelee Avenue defeated Millie Rios to fill vacancy left by Anthony Cassetti's resignation in fifth ward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plan saves Bridgeport $2.8M a year
|53 min
|BPT
|1
|One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport
|56 min
|BPT
|7
|Ask Superman. Want my opinion? Ask away. I have... (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|BPT
|259
|Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Cheesecake shop banking on success in Bridgepor...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T...
|Mar 20
|Sgt Friday
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC