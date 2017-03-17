Bridgeport gun shot victim drives him...

Bridgeport gun shot victim drives himself to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

According to the Bridgeport Police Department, an unidentified 20-year-old man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Denver Avenue and Denver Court at 3 a.m. The victim was able to drive his own car to the Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. If you have seen anything or have any important information to add to this investigation, please call the Bridgeport Police Department at 576 - 8477.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blizzards in the time of Trump 22 min America Gentleman... 6
News Bridgeport declares snow emergency 39 min Timmy 7
News Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ... 2 hr BPT 1
News Were you SEEN at the Bridgeport St. Patrick's D... 2 hr BPT 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Fri Lottery Traitors 2,652
News Bloodroot Of Bridgeport Celebrates 40th Birthda... Thu Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Thu Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC