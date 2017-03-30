Bridgeport Grand Jury indicts 23 on charges related to heroin distribution
On Thursday, a grand jury in Bridgeport indicted 23 people for offenses related to the distribution of heroin in and around New Haven. The indictment also charges one of the defendants with a firearms offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ...
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|13 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho...
|Thu
|Alphonse
|2
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|Thu
|Alphonse
|4
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|Tue
|jeffery
|5
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|Mar 28
|BPT
|6
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|Mar 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC