Bridgeport Grand Jury indicts 23 on charges related to heroin distribution

On Thursday, a grand jury in Bridgeport indicted 23 people for offenses related to the distribution of heroin in and around New Haven. The indictment also charges one of the defendants with a firearms offense.

