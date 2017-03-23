Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional ...

Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary charges

Three months after being charged with four smash and grab burglaries in Shelton, a Bridgeport duo is back in cuffs again for their alleged involvement in two similar incidents that happened in Westport around the same time, police said. Roman Nieves, 37, and Keron Nixon , 34, are facing a litany of burglary and conspiracy charges after a months-long investigation by Westport police tied them to a burglary and an attempted burglary that occurred in the late-night, early-morning portion of Dec. 17. The first incident occurred at Gaetanos Deli , 1713 Post Road East, around 1 a.m. when police responded to an alarm activation.

