Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $450,000 payout and

Deputy Chief James Honis, right, stands with, from left, Police Chief Joe Gaudett, Jr, Assistant Deputy Chief Anthony Armeno, Deputy chief Adam Radzimirski as they pose Aug. 23, 2010 with a congressional resolution honoring the Bridgeport Police Department for their role in the apprehension of Faisal Shahzad. less Deputy Chief James Honis, right, stands with, from left, Police Chief Joe Gaudett, Jr, Assistant Deputy Chief Anthony Armeno, Deputy chief Adam Radzimirski as they pose Aug. 23, 2010 with a congressional ... more BRIDGEPORT - Storied ex-Deputy Police Chief James Honis , almost a mythical figure for his commitment to police work and for beating efforts to fire or even put him behind bars, has walked away from his 47 year career.
#1 7 hrs ago
Just because he was never charged does NOT mean he wasn't guilty! Just like mob scum like john gotti, teflon cops get away with murder all the time! In a city as corrupt as bridgeport it's all about who you know and what evidence has been covered up or fabricated. Guilt or innocence has nothing to do with it!!!
Since: Dec 15
501
#2 1 hr ago
He was a big time drug dealer and stole money and drugs from drug dealers, and store owners who not involve in drugs. He belongs in jail.
