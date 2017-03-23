Bridgeport deputy police chief retire...

Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $450,000 payout and

There are 2 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $450,000 payout and. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Deputy Chief James Honis, right, stands with, from left, Police Chief Joe Gaudett, Jr, Assistant Deputy Chief Anthony Armeno, Deputy chief Adam Radzimirski as they pose Aug. 23, 2010 with a congressional resolution honoring the Bridgeport Police Department for their role in the apprehension of Faisal Shahzad. less Deputy Chief James Honis, right, stands with, from left, Police Chief Joe Gaudett, Jr, Assistant Deputy Chief Anthony Armeno, Deputy chief Adam Radzimirski as they pose Aug. 23, 2010 with a congressional ... more BRIDGEPORT - Storied ex-Deputy Police Chief James Honis , almost a mythical figure for his commitment to police work and for beating efforts to fire or even put him behind bars, has walked away from his 47 year career.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Impeach Trump and Ganim

Hamden, CT

#1 7 hrs ago
Just because he was never charged does NOT mean he wasn't guilty! Just like mob scum like john gotti, teflon cops get away with murder all the time! In a city as corrupt as bridgeport it's all about who you know and what evidence has been covered up or fabricated. Guilt or innocence has nothing to do with it!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

501

Stamford, CT

#2 1 hr ago
He was a big time drug dealer and stole money and drugs from drug dealers, and store owners who not involve in drugs. He belongs in jail.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport 1 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) 1 hr America Gentleman... 291
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... 1 hr Vinny 3
News Judge Barbara Bellis in Superior Court, in Brid... 1 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Shortbus Bicycles Ready To Roll For Repairs Thr... Fri America Gentleman... 1
news blackout (Jun '09) Fri Markis Campbell 13
News Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg... Fri America Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,893 • Total comments across all topics: 279,814,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC