Bridgeport cop had hair-raising history
Bridgeport Deputy Chief Jimmy Honis, shown here in his civilian down time earlier this year, is expected to make his return to the Police Department Monday, May 6, 2013. Photo courtesy of onlyinbridgeport.com Bridgeport Deputy Chief Jimmy Honis, shown here in his civilian down time earlier this year, is expected to make his return to the Police Department Monday, May 6, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|13 hr
|BPT
|1
|Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen D...
|13 hr
|BPT
|3
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|18 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|292
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|21 hr
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC