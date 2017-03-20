Bridgeport cop charged with assault a...

Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison

The head of the Police Department's minority organization was arrested and a top city official questioned in connection with an assault on a city resident after a car collision. Officer Davon Polite , 30, president of The Guardians , was charged Thursday with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

