Bridgeport cop arraigned on assault charges

A city police officer was arraigned Wednesday on assault charges for allegedly beating a city resident following a car collision in September. Davon Polite, a member of the force four years and the newly elected president of the department's minority officer organization, The Guardians , stood before Superior Court Judge William Holden .

