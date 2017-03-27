Bridgeport cop arraigned on assault charges
A city police officer was arraigned Wednesday on assault charges for allegedly beating a city resident following a car collision in September. Davon Polite, a member of the force four years and the newly elected president of the department's minority officer organization, The Guardians , stood before Superior Court Judge William Holden .
