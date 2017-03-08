Bridgeport Attorney Takes Spotlight Position At City Lights Gallery
O'Donnell also volunteers for board service at Discovery Museum, Bridgeport YMCA and Leadership Greater Bridgeport of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council. "Kelly O'Donnell has tremendous leadership skills that will benefit City Lights Gallery as we begin our 13th year of operation," said Suzanne Kachmar, City Lights and Company Executive Director.
