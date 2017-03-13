Bridgeport Aerospace Hydrospace Magne...

Bridgeport Aerospace Hydrospace Magnet High School Earns National Honor

The Aerospace Hydrospace School of Engineering and Physical Sciences has been named a National Magnet School of Distinction by Magnet Schools of America. The school is part of an interdistrict magnet campus of three STEM schools at the Fairchild Wheeler campus in Bridgeport.

