Bridgeport Aerospace Hydrospace Magnet High School Earns National Honor
The Aerospace Hydrospace School of Engineering and Physical Sciences has been named a National Magnet School of Distinction by Magnet Schools of America. The school is part of an interdistrict magnet campus of three STEM schools at the Fairchild Wheeler campus in Bridgeport.
