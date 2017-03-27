Bridgeport addressing meter agita
A sticker warns people parking like Alex Palau of enforcement by photo along Main Street in Bridgeport, Conn., on Friday Mar. 31, 2017. As part of an initiative to better educate the public about the new high-tech parking meters, the city has placed special stickers on the equipment emphasizing the meters use cameras to catch violators, that you can only park there for two hours, and there is no standing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|10 hr
|Big bubba
|2
|Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ...
|20 hr
|BPT
|1
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho...
|Thu
|Alphonse
|2
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|Thu
|Alphonse
|4
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|Mar 28
|jeffery
|5
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|Mar 28
|BPT
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC