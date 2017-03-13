Bloodroot Of Bridgeport Celebrates 40th Birthday With NY Times Feature
They had no trained chefs, no wait staff and their restaurant sat in a former machine shop at the dead end of a residential street in Bridgeport, of all places. But somehow Bloodroot, a most unusual vegetarian/vegan restaurant and feminist bookstore, has endured and will celebrate its 40th anniversary next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How much snow did we get?
|13 hr
|BPT
|1
|Blizzards in the time of Trump
|13 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport declares snow emergency
|23 hr
|BPT
|3
|Community Rallies To Give New Life To Historic ...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Man Charged With Punching Ex-Girlfri...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|Mar 13
|BPT
|4
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mar 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC