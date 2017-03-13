Blizzards in the time of Trump

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: It was just a little over a year ago that Connecticut was awarded tens of millions of federal dollars aimed at helping the state prepare for coastal flooding and climate change. A big part of that money went to Bridgeport, where some coastal neighborhoods have experienced persistent serious flooding, especially during storms Sandy and Irene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.