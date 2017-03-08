Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident

Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident

Police arrested a 25-year-old city man in connection with the fatal accident that killed a walker last May 11 on Howe Avenue near Hill Street. William Donofrio was charged with evading responsibility, tampering with physical evidence and failing to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian in the accident that killed Teresa Glossy , a 54-year-old city woman shortly before 9 p.m. Glossy was pronounced dead at St. Vincent 's Medical Center in Bridgeport.

