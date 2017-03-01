AMR Spends $1 Million On Defibrillators For Greater Bridgeport Ambulances

American Medical Response of Fairfield County has purchased 35 new life-saving defibrillators for use in the greater Fairfield and Bridgeport communities. These Lifepak 15 monitor/defibrillators bought from Physio-Control and the paramedic training on these devices equals an investment of nearly $1 million by the company in the local community.

