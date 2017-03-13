Alleged assault on ex leads to Bridge...

Alleged assault on ex leads to Bridgeport man's arrest

A Bridgeport man, ticketed earlier Sunday for a disturbance outside the Sky Hookah Lounge, ended up in custody for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Police got a call about an assault in progress in the parking lot of the Andros Diner on Villa Avenue around 5:30 a.m. They allege that George Rivera , 28, grabbed his ex-girlfriend by the hair, and then punched her in the face.

