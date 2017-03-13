Alleged assault on ex leads to Bridgeport man's arrest
A Bridgeport man, ticketed earlier Sunday for a disturbance outside the Sky Hookah Lounge, ended up in custody for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Police got a call about an assault in progress in the parking lot of the Andros Diner on Villa Avenue around 5:30 a.m. They allege that George Rivera , 28, grabbed his ex-girlfriend by the hair, and then punched her in the face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How much snow did we get?
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|Blizzards in the time of Trump
|10 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport declares snow emergency
|20 hr
|BPT
|3
|Community Rallies To Give New Life To Historic ...
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Man Charged With Punching Ex-Girlfri...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|Mar 13
|BPT
|4
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mar 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC