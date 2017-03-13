Afternoon Shooting Sends Two Teens To...

Afternoon Shooting Sends Two Teens To The Hospital In Bridgeport

Two 19-year-old men were sent to St. Vincent's Hospital - one in critical condition - after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to the Connecticut Post. The teen in critical condition was shot in the head, and the other teen was shot multiple times but was expected to survive, police told the Post after the shooting behind 201 Bretton St. There was another shooting early Friday.

