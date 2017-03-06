Accused killer's return delayed a month

Accused killer's return delayed a month

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Oscar Hernandez, wanted in Bridgeport for the murder of his girlfriend and the stabbing of another woman, arrives for a preliminary extradition hearing in Bellefonte, Pa. Oscar Hernandez, wanted in Bridgeport for the murder of his girlfriend and the stabbing of another woman, arrives for a preliminary extradition hearing in Bellefonte, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F... 1 hr Inspector Henderson 3
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... 10 hr BPT 3
News Malloy says immigration criticism unfair 13 hr Steff 4
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... 14 hr Steff 8
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... 14 hr Steff 10
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) Mon Samuels Furnace Man 7
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 5
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC