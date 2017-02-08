Woman bit by police dog sues Bridgeport
A local woman is suing the city after she was bit by a police dog while she was walking to work. In the lawsuit filed In Superior Court , Lucille Davila claims she was attacked by the dog after its handler, Officer Marie Cetti , negligently allowed the dog to get out of the police car.
