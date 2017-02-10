Wintery mix for Sunday

Wintery mix for Sunday

Fairfield County on Sunday morning received more of the white stuff, and rain and sleet is not far behind, according to the National Weather Service . The weather service is predicting snow, freezing rain and sleet before noon along coastal Fairfield County, followed by rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon.

