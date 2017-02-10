Wintery mix for Sunday
Fairfield County on Sunday morning received more of the white stuff, and rain and sleet is not far behind, according to the National Weather Service . The weather service is predicting snow, freezing rain and sleet before noon along coastal Fairfield County, followed by rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon.
