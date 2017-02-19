When Should We See 60sa .70s?

When Should We See 60sa .70s?

13 hrs ago

Today we broke our record high temperature at the shoreline. We ended up hitting 63 degrees, the old record was 61. To get this temp with snow on the ground is truly astonishing but the weather always keeps us guessing in New England! So when do we typically see 60s and 70s in Connecticut? Well the shoreline and inland Connecticut are very different in this case! April 21-This is the date that Bridgeport averages 60 degrees during the afternoon.

