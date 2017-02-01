What to expect with new Bridgeport rail station
A Metro-North train travels past the former Remington Arms factory, and Shot Tower, in Bridgeport, Conn. July 24, 2014, seen from the vacant Father Panik Village property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport pastor charged with stealing $8K in ...
|1 hr
|Lt Columbo
|3
|Trump protest fills federal court lobby in Brid...
|2 hr
|lifeisshort
|2
|Bridgeport City Council weighs 'sanctuary city'...
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr...
|17 hr
|Mommy warning
|4
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11)
|Thu
|BPT
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC