United Congregational copes with partial ceiling collapse
A massive roof collapse occurred early Monday morning in the basement, seen here at United Congregational Church in Bridgeport, Conn., on Friday Feb. 3, 2017. The collapse comes as the church has been selling to a mosque and also getting ready to launch a culinary school for low income residents.
