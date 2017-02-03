Tuition-free college gains ground

Tuition-free college gains ground

There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Tuition-free college gains ground. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Student Katherine Reinoso, 26, of Bridgeport, and her classmates listen to Professor Edward Becker during their Introduction to Business class at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, Conn. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

429

Stratford, CT

#1 4 min ago
Sounds good to me. I may go back to HCC in Bridgeport.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... 5 min America Gentleman... 2
News Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017 7 min America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport City Council weighs 'sanctuary city'... 11 min America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger... 13 min America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport pastor charged with stealing $8K in ... 2 hr Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... 19 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Trump protest fills federal court lobby in Brid... Fri lifeisshort 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,549,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC