This February shaping up to be top-5 ...

This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at Shoreline

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Here we go againJanuary was the warmest on record in Bridgeport, and February is also likely to be near the top of the charts. The first two-plus weeks haven't really stood out, with the temperature 2.9A warmer than normal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 1 hr DavA 42
the old Barkers (Sep '08) 1 hr DavA 743
News Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri... 7 hr Pedro 3
News Tasting their way to a better school lunch 11 hr BPT 1
News St. Vincent's selling light post banners 16 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight... 20 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Fri ThatAwkwardPoet 33
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,981,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC