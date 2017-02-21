The Puerto Rican Day Parade on Park Avenue in Bridgeport, Conn. on Sunday, July 12, 2015.
Birthplaces of Connecticut residents Connecticut: 55.29% Northeast region: 18.08% Midwest region: 2.59% South region: 4.05% West region: 1.92% U.S. territory: 3.66% Foreign nation: 14.41% Source: WalletHub Birthplaces of Connecticut residents Connecticut: 55.29% Northeast region: 18.08% Midwest region: 2.59% South region: 4.05% West region: 1.92% U.S. territory: 3.66% Foreign nation: 14.41% Source: WalletHub Bridgeport ranks #15 on the overall list of most ethno-racially diverse cities in the U.S. Racial and ethnic diversity rank: 28 Language diversity rank: 17 U.S. region of birth diversity rank: 150 Source: WalletHub less Bridgeport ranks #15 on the overall list of most ethno-racially diverse cities in the U.S. Racial and ethnic diversity rank: 28 Language diversity rank: 17 U.S. region of birth diversity rank: 150 Source: ... more Bridgeport's ethnic/racial population breakdown ... (more)
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport nonprofits merge to further their goals
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|Minimum wage: one bill lives, another dies
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|Tue
|Erik
|2
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|Tue
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|Tue
|HeyItsAsh
|32
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|Tue
|Bill
|5
