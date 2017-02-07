The new library at Central High School, in Bridgeport, Conn. April 4, 2016.
Central High School is hosting its first annual literacy night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the school's media center. The event is free and is organized and hosted by Central High staff, according to Yogesh Sadarangani, a member of the Central School Governance Council .
