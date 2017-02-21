SUV Slams Into DOT Dump Truck In Construction Zone On I-95 In Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - A Toyota 4Runner slammed into a state Department of Transportation dump truck in a construction zone on I-95 on Sunday, snarling traffic in the area and prompting warnings from the Connecticut State Police to "move over."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|1 hr
|Brandon
|1
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Friday was one of the warmest February days on ...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Deported man faces charge in fatal stabbing
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|5 hr
|Radio Flyer 3016
|4
|Cops: Football players kicked out of SHU falsel...
|Sat
|BPT
|2
|Monster Jam Triple Threat stops at Webster Arena
|Sat
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC