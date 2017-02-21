SUV Slams Into DOT Dump Truck In Cons...

SUV Slams Into DOT Dump Truck In Construction Zone On I-95 In Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - A Toyota 4Runner slammed into a state Department of Transportation dump truck in a construction zone on I-95 on Sunday, snarling traffic in the area and prompting warnings from the Connecticut State Police to "move over."

