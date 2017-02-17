Study: Many of Connecticut's bridges are - deficient'
This means one or more of the key bridge elements, such as the deck, superstructure or substructure, is considered to be in "poor" or worse condition. Source: American Road & Transportation Builders Association less Of the 4,214 bridges in the state, 338, or 8 percent, are classified as structurally deficient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|4 hr
|ThatAwkwardPoet
|33
|Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave
|11 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|11 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|11 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|9
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|11 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|Wed
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC