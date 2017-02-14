Stratford dance studio helps Puerto Rican nonprofit
Dancers in traditional costumes dance to salsa music on one of many floats during the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Park Avenue in Bridgeport, Conn. on Sunday, July 12, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic mayor deflects calls for sanctuary c...
|8 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|11 hr
|SUPERGIRL LAROSE
|741
|DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train...
|14 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed St...
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Mon
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC